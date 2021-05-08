Walking back to action: Old Bexhillian footballers make long-awaited return

Andy Sullivan of Emergency Live Support Team passing on great advice to Bexhill walking footballers at the Sports Pavilion, Little Common rec.

Twice-weekly sessions, on a Tuesday morning and Thursday evening at Little Common rec and Bexhill College respectively, are the order of the day and many social events are being planned and tournaments are in the pipeline for the club’s teams.

Today (May 8) the club have been invited by 1066 Specials to an event at Bexhill College and on May 27 the over 70s squad travel to Worthing for an event comprising teams from Portsmouth, Brighton and the hosts.

On June 27 a triangular event is being staged at Little Common when squads from Battle and Hastings participate with Bexhill in a league format competition.

A mix of social events is also planned, taking in a charity quiz night, golf day, indoors sports night and summer barbecue.

The club were pleased to invite Andy Sullivan of the Emergency Support Team, Hastings, to teach and advise club members of CPR and DEFIB procedures.

CPR is the lifesaving medical procedure given to someone in cardiac arrest and DEFIB refers to a defibrillator that applies electric current to the chest wall or heart to control heart fibrillation.

It is a subject that is very dear to the heart of club manager Mick Davies, as he has been involved in this areaa over the years and wanted to get the message across to the club members on how important this could be in the event of an incident at a session.

One of the main lessons from Andy’s demonstration was that a few minutes’ swift reaction by a person could greatly assist the paramedic team when they arrive to treat an injured party.

Andy gave his time free of charge and the football club donated money to the charity of his choice, RE ACT, a disaster response charity heavily involved in the coronavirus pandemic by supplying volunteers to hospitals.

Andy volunteered and spent hours at the intensive care unit at The Conquest Hospital helping out.

The club are proud to be associated with this type of charity and the emphasis of the club at its social and playing events is to raise money for local charities doing so much to alleviate hardship.