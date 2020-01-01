Watch Alireza Jahanbakhsh's remarkable overhead kick for Brighton and Hove Albion against Chelsea

Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored a brilliant equaliser for Brighton against Chelsea.

Brighton were pushing forward and Chelsea were under pressure for long periods at the Amex after taking a 1-0 lead in the first half.

Jahanbakhsh had his back to goal and a defensive header fell to him 15 yards out.

The Iranian international launched himself into the air and acrobatically lashed the ball beyond Arrizabalaga for what could well be a goal of the season contender and forced a 1-1 draw.

It was the second goal in two matches for Jahanbakhsh