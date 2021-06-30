Watch Sussex family's brilliant celebration as England beat Germany in the Euros
England fans across Sussex enjoyed wild celebrations across the county last night as England beat Germany to reach the quarter-finals of the Euros .
And this family from Saltdean enjoyed the win as much as anyone else - as is evident in the video.
Sarah Bentley sent us this video of her children Tommy, Alex and friends Rupert and Bertie Watson singing the national anthem before the game before the ecstatic celebration for Raheem Sterling's opening goal.
The children were so happy they ran out of the house chanting 'England in the street.
Where did you watch the game last night? Send your picture and videos to [email protected]
