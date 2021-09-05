Westfield beaten by Willingdon - Sidley take point from AFC Southwick visit

Westfield defender Ian May

With Westfield fielding their strongest starting line-up so far this season, they were keen to get off to a good start. This however was dashed after just a couple of minutes as Willingdon took the lead follow a mix up at the back. Westfield’s 16-year-old goalkeeper Blake Nesbit was unfortunate as he attempted to get a move started. Nesbit threw the ball out, but this was quickly intercepted by Willingdon and a superb chipped finish followed.

Westfield looked to equalise immediately after, but missed chance after chance. Westfield’s striker Sonny Dullaway struck the ball straight at the Willingdon goalkeeper two yards out , the keeper then kept Dullaway out once again following a bullet header from three yards out. Dullaway could have competed an ten minute hatrick, but was again brilliantly denied by Willingdon’s goalkeeper.

Westfield’s Callum Smith fired over from the edge of the box and Jacob Shelton was unlucky with a drilled effort that was well blocked. As the half wore on, the game followed a similar pattern. Westfield attacked and missed yet more chances and Wilingdon were a constant threat on the counter attack with their pace and attacking play. Willngdon did then make it two just before the break following a very good move from the left.

Westfield came out for the second half and were unlucky not to pull a goal back when George Farrance was denied from five yards out. Westfield feeling it was not their day soon dropped into second gear and were punished for it.

Another sloppy mistake at the back cost Westfield the game and finished off any hope they might of had. Willingdon went on to score another late on and finish the afternoon 4.0 winners.

Westfield XI Nesbit, May Winter Dicken Durrant, Shelton Farrance Ferguson, Dullaway Smith Pickering.

AFC Southwick 1-1 Sidley United - MSFL Premier Division

Sidley's winning start to the campaign came to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Southwick.

On a warm afternoon at the home of Whitehawk FC in front of a sizeable crowd, both sides found it tough to create clear cut chances in the first half. A succession of Sidley corners midway through suggested they might have more of the momentum but nothing really came of them.

Both sides were really restricted to efforts from distance with a curling Chris Cumming-Bart effort for Sidley going just over the bar before Southwick had an opportunity late on in the half which was comfortably dealt with by Blues keeper Phil Hawkins.

In the second half though the game came more to life. Sidley had good opportunities through Charlie Cornford and Alan Foster early on but were then hit by Southwick who took the lead on 61 minutes. A corner from the left was met by a header which Hawkins did brilliantly to save but Jordan Groom was on hand to smash the loose ball into the roof of the net much to the delight of the home fans.

That might have been the wake-up call Sidley needed as only a great double save by home goalkeeper Josh Measer prevented Blues from levelling almost immediately.

However Measer was beaten on 70 minutes when Nathan Crabb was played through on goal with Measer coming out to meet him and appearing to hande the ball outside the area. The referee chose to allow play to continue with Crabb rolling the ball into the empty net and possibly sparing Measer a potential red card.

Sidley had the lions share of the play from them on and another late winner was looking a distinct possibility as Southwick were pinned in their own area. However it wasn't to be this week as Southwick held on for a deserved draw. The Blues slip to second place in the table as a result of Ringmer's win.

Sidley travel to Balcombe next week.

Sidley: Hawkins, Walker, McEniry, Featherstone, Carey, Baldwin, Foster, Ellis, Cumming-Bart, Cornford, Rogers. Subs: S Crabb, N Crabb, McCue, Elphick.

Bexhill A.A.C 2 - 4 Sidley United II - ESFL Division One

Sidley United II's kicked off their ESFL campaign with an impressive win over Bexhill A.A.C.

The Blues raced into a four goal lead at Buxton Drive in the first half. Gary Hempe opened the scoring on 2 minutes when he turned home a low driven free kick by Alex Williams. Blues doubled their lead on 12 minutes as a clever corner by Hempe found debutant Ashley Carey with a thunderous header before a defence splitting pass from Joe Vincent found another debutant Sam Gilbert who clinically and calmly slotted the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper to make it 3 - 0.

The Blues lost their goalkeeper Ritchie Gray to injury with Carey taking over between the sticks. But a well worked routine in midfield left Simon Tomlinson to feed Williams to finish past the keeper to make it 4-0. Bexhill clawed one back before half time in a half dominated by the Blues.

In the second half a corner from AAC eluded everyone and found its way into the Sidley goal. This sparked Bexhill into life but Sidley held on to claim the 3 points.

The Dynamic Scaffolding MoM was Graeme Stovell with a solid all round display in the heart of the Sidley midfield.