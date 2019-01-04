Westfield chairman: We’re in a relegation battle and need to roll our sleeves up

We’re in a relegation battle and we need to roll our sleeves up, was the rallying cry of Westfield Football Club chairman Jack Stapley this week.

A 4-1 defeat away to Jarvis Brook last weekend has left Westfield third-from-bottom of Southern Combination League Division Two with 16 points from 15 games.

Stapley said: “We’re in a relegation battle and people have got to roll their sleeves up. When they’re not having a good day on the ball, off the ball they’ve got to work twice as hard.”

Two of Westfield’s four scheduled games this month are against top four sides and the other two are against teams in the bottom five, including Littlehampton United, who will visit The Parish Field tomorrow (Saturday). Kick-off is 2pm.

“January is a massive month,” continued Stapley. “We need to look at picking up nine points from this January period.

“We’re not going to go anywhere thinking we’re going to lose, but we are where we are because of what we’ve done this season and we’ve got to get ourselves out of it.”

Westfield hope to welcome back key midfielder Sam Winter against a Littlehampton side which beat them 2-0 in September’s reverse fixture.

Jamie Bell is battling to shake off the ankle knock which forced him off against Jarvis Brook, while Levonte Johnson and Tristan Da Costa are expected to return from spending Christmas in their native Canada in time for next weekend’s game away to Brighton Electricity.