Westfield Football Club: Settled group key to improved form

Westfield chairman Jack Stapley believes having a settled group of players has been key to the football club’s best run of form this season.

The Westies have picked up 10 Southern Combination League Division Two points from a possible 12, scoring 11 goals and conceding three in the process.

Stapley, who also plays in central defence for the club he managed until the summer, said: “We’ve hit a nice little purple patch at the moment.

“We had such a poor start to the season, but we’ve got a solid 16, 18 now and that’s what makes the difference at this level - having the same players around so you can rely on them.

“They work hard and listen, and the team spirit’s back - that wasn’t there at the start of the season. It’s lovely to see and long may it continue.”

Westfield will head into the second half of their league programme lying 12th in the table, albeit only three points outside the top eight.

“We’ve just got to keep pushing on this season now,” continued Stapley. “With the side we’ve got, we shouldn’t fear anyone. We’ve given (second-placed) Angmering a game both times we’ve played them.

“The return of Sam Winter is huge for us really. I believe he’s the best midfielder in the league bar none when he’s fit and on form. I think he compliments us really nicely and there’s real competition for places now as well.”

Westfield will again be on home soil today (Saturday) when they welcome fifth-placed Rottingdean Village to The Parish Field. Kick-off is 2pm.

“The next two games will be a real test of where we are,” added Stapley. “I think Rottingdean are a bit of an unknown quantity really.

“They’re a much-changed side from what we’ve played in past years, they were flying at the start of the season and it will be another big test. We will have to play our own game.”

Jacob Shelton and Fabio Histed are expected to return for Westfield’s final home match of 2018. Jason Ward may also be back following a toe problem as Westfield take on Rottingdean for the first time this season.

Westfield don’t have a game on Boxing Day and their one other fixture before the end of the calendar year is away to Jarvis Brook next Saturday (December 29).