Westfield make it nine goals in two games

Westfield Football Club made it nine goals in two games with a 4-0 victory at home to 10-man Cowfold on Saturday.

The Westies struck twice in either half for a routine win in a match which brought them to the midway point in their Southern Combination League Division Two programme.

Westfield chairman and defender Jack Stapley said: “We had a lot of the ball and I thought we used it reasonably well in the (wet, windy and cold) conditions.

“It was pleasing that we stuck to the task; it would’ve been quite easy to end up conceding a poor goal. One thing that was really pleasing was to get a clean sheet. It was against 10 men, but that doesn’t matter.”

Midfield action from a wet, breezy and bitterly cold Parish Field on Saturday

Westfield opened the scoring with what Stapley described as their goal of the season. Terry Robinson cut in and struck a shot from 30 yards across the goalkeeper into the far top corner.

Lee Paine made it 2-0 with his first goal of the season, something which his performances have thoroughly deserved. Paine hooked the ball over his head and although the goalkeeper made the save, Paine volleyed in the rebound.

George King capped a really good display in his preferred position higher up the pitch with the third goal. King produced a brilliant piece of composure to give the goalkeeper ‘the eyes’ and pass the ball into the net from 20 yards.

Westfield on the attack during the first half of their victory

In bitter cold and near darkness, Robinson showed good technique to volley the fourth goal from Ian May’s lovely cross to the far post.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as cold as that on a football pitch in my entire life,” added Stapley. “We got the job done and that’s the main thing.”

Sam Winter was the man of the match, sponsored by The New Inn (Westfield).

Westfield: H. Stapley; May, McNamee, J. Stapley, Bell; Winter, Charlton, Higgins; King (McGurk), Robinson (Ferguson), Paine (Frazer-Bates).