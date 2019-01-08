Westfield score two late goals to beat Littlehampton United

Westfield Football Club scored two late goals to begin 2019 with a home victory on Saturday.

Terry Robinson netted in the 84th and 88th minutes to earn the Westies a 3-2 win over Littlehampton United in Southern Combination League Division Two.

Westfield chairman and defender Jack Stapley said: “It was very pleasing that we came back from a losing position because I did think maybe last week (the 4-1 loss away to Jarvis Brook) would knock a bit of confidence.

“It was a very good win and I couldn’t be happier to be honest. Everybody was absolutely buzzing after that.”

See also: * Westfield chairman: We’re in a relegation battle and need to roll our sleeves up

* Westfield’s fine form ends with heavy loss to Jarvis Brook

* Hastings United 5, Sittingbourne 0: Dixon nets first half hat-trick in crushing win



Westfield opened the scoring inside three minutes. Stapley picked out Jacob Shelton with a free kick from halfway and having cleverly dragged an opposing player out of position, Shelton finished under the goalkeeper.

Littlehampton were back on level terms after Kieron Gillard struck a left-footed free kick from 25 yards around the wall and into the top corner.

Westfield defender Fabio Histed keeps a close eye on a Littlehampton United opponent

George King had a decent chance to put Westfield ahead again at the break, but shot wide from the edge of the box following Shelton’s cross.

Littlehampton hit the front in the second half. A visiting player nicked the ball off Robinson and the subsequent cross into the box was headed in by Tom Foxon at the far post.

Westfield kept plugging away and got their rewards with two well-taken goals in the final 10 minutes, Robinson volleying both of them into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

“It was quite a tight game to be honest,” added Jack Stapley. “We probably just shaded it maybe on our first half performance rather than second half performance.

A Littlehampton United player is unable to keep the ball in play with Histed in close attendance

“Second half was a bit more agricultural and backs-to-the-wall. Maybe a draw would’ve fair, but obviously we’re delighted to snatch it at the end.”

Westfield: H. Stapley (King); May, J. Stapley, Histed, Bell; Charlton (Harffey), Higgins, Ferguson; McNamee, Robinson, Shelton (Harley).