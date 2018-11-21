Westfield triumph on 146-mile round trip

Westfield Football Club made a 146-mile round trip worthwhile with its third league victory of the season.

Goals in the opening 14 minutes from Levonte Johnson and Jordan Harley set the Westies on their way to a 2-1 win away to Bosham in Southern Combination League Division Two.

The result completed a league double for Westfield over Bosham and moved them up two places to fourth-from-bottom of the table, with Bosham dropping below them.

Westfield opened the scoring when they won the ball back in Bosham’s half and it was slipped through for Johnson to drive a powerful shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The second goal came from a lovely piece of football. Connor Charlton fed the ball down the left to Ryan Harffey, whose delivery across the box was left by Johnson for Harley to tap home from six yards.

Westfield were well on top at that stage and might have wrapped the game up had Harley not missed from eight yards when the ball bobbled up at him.

The second half was more backs-to-the-wall for the visitors. Westfield sat back a bit, allowing Bosham to have possession in front of them, and tried to hit the home side on the counter.

It nearly worked a treat, but Harffey and Johnson failed to convert from one-on-one situations and Charlton had a goal disallowed for offside.

Bosham pulled one back with 10 minutes to go as Zackary Willett turned and smashed the ball home from 10 yards.

Westfield, for whom Tom Frazer-Bates was outstanding, held on during the closing stages thanks largely to several fine saves by man of the match Tristan Da Costa.

Westfield: Da Costa; May, Stapley, Robinson (McNamee), Bell; Frazer-Bates (Ward), Charlton, Ferguson; Harley (King), Johnson, Harffey.

Westfield will return to home soil to face Upper Beeding this coming Saturday, kick-off 2pm.