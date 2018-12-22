Westfield v Rottingdean Village postponed

Action from Westfield's 4-0 win at home to Cowfold last weekend
Action from Westfield's 4-0 win at home to Cowfold last weekend

Westfield Football Club’s match at home to Rottingdean Village this afternoon (Saturday) has been postponed.

The Southern Combination League Division Two game has been called-off due to a waterlogged pitch, something of a rarity at The Parish Field.

The postponement will come as a disappointment for a Westfield side enjoying its best run of the season having picked up 10 points from a possible 12.

The Westies are scheduled to visit Jarvis Brook in their final game of 2018 next Saturday.

See also: * Westfield Football Club: Settled group key to improved form
* Westfield make it nine goals in two games
* Westfield score three goals in first three minutes en route to away win