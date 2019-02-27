Two-goal George King on the ball during Westfield's 5-1 win at home to Worthing Town

Westfield v Worthing Town in pictures

Westfield Football Club achieved its first home win since early January with a 5-1 success against Worthing Town on Saturday.

George King and Terry Robinson netted two goals each, and Ben Ferguson scored the other as Westfield climbed above their opponents to eighth in Southern Combination League Division Two. Pictures by Simon Newstead

Two-goal Westfield wide player George King on the ball
Terry Robinson, who also netted twice, holds off an opponent
Westfield celebrate one of their three second half goals
Jamie Bell closes down the Worthing Town player in possession
