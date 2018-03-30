Westies gear up for ‘massive’ Easter weekend

Westfield Football Club is gearing up for what joint manager Jack Stapley described as a ‘massive’ weekend of Easter action on two fronts.

The Macron Store Southern Combination League Division Two team will firstly visit Macron East Sussex League Premier Division side Sidley United in a Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup quarter-final tomorrow (Easter Saturday).

Westfield will then travel to Roffey for a second versus fourth league encounter on Easter Monday.

Westfield will be without Terry Payne, Jason Ward and Jacob Shelton for the Sidley game as competition rules prevent clubs fielding players who have played at senior level this season.

Stapley said: “It may well weaken us and put a strain on the squad, but it’s part and parcel of it, and we’ve got to get on with it.

“It’s a massive game and I think they’ll be right up for it. I would imagine they would do quite well in our league and we’re going to have to be right on it.

“I always look forward to a local game and it’s a day out at The Pilot Field if you get to the final. This is a real chance of silverware and it would be nice to top the season off with a trophy.”

Two days later, Westfield and Roffey will lock horns for the second time in little over a fortnight. The first meeting at The Parish Field ended in a 1-1 draw.

“We’ll go up there with a gameplan,” continued Stapley. “Their front four are as good as anyone in the league, but when we attacked against them, we created lots of chances.

“It’s a big game and I believe in the squad to get three points up there. I don’t see why we can’t win all five of our remaining games.”

The top end of the division remains remarkably tight, with the leading five clubs covered by just five points.

Jamie Gravett is expected to miss both of the Easter fixtures due to work, but Joe Dicken, who impressed on his return to the side two weeks ago, should be available.

Westfield yesterday announced the signing of former Kettering Town winger Anton Campbell, plus several Tunbridge Wells under-23 players on a dual registration basis.

