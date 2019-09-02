What can we expect from Brighton on European transfer deadline day?

Galatasaray are close to signing Brighton forward Florin Andone on loan.

The Turkish champions announced talks for Andone started ahead of Monday’s European transfer deadline.

Romanian Andone, 26, joined Brighton on a five-year deal from Deportivo La Coruna in June 2018.

The striker last featured for Albion against Southampton on August 24 and was sent-off for a bad challenge on Saints right back Yan Valery.

It was a strange day all-round for Andone as before the match, he was booted in the back of his leg by his own teammate Bernardo as they went for a pre-match stroll on the pitch at the Amex. Bernardo was trying to kick some chewing gum but caught Andone instead.

Andone would be the second striker to leave the club after Jurgan Locadia’s loan move to Hoffenheim.

It could leave Graham Potter short of options up front and there is talk former Swansea and Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony.

The 30-year-old is a free agent, having been released by Swansea in the summer.