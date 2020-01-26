Wins for Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City but United and West Ham go out

Manchester United and West Ham were the only Barclays FA Women’s Super League sides who saw their FA Cup run end this weekend as teams from the top-flight dominated the fourth round.

West Ham, who made their first-ever appearance in a Women’s FA Cup final last year, will not be reliving the cup fairytale this season after losing 2-0 to Arsenal at home, while an Ellen White double against rivals United helped holders Manchester City remain on track for a repeat visit to Wembley in May.

The goals for Arsenal at Rush Green came courtesy of Katie McCabe and Lia Wälti, meaning top goalscorer Vivianne Miedema is yet to find the net in any competition in 2020.

Alongside Arsenal and City, Chelsea remained in the battle to complete the domestic treble with a 4-0 win at Charlton, 16-year-old Emily Murphy scoring twice and Drew Spence grabbing the others.

One of the WSL top three will see that dream shattered on Wednesday evening, with Arsenal hosting City in the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup, while Chelsea travel to Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Liverpool look to be making up for their poor league form with an 8-1 win at home to Blackburn Rovers, striker Rinsola Babajide scoring four, while their Merseyside neighbours also progressed with a 1-0 victory over Championship side London Bees.

There were big wins for both Tottenham and Reading, who both dispatched their respective opponents Barnsley and London City 5-0, while Birmingham ran out 3-0 winners over Championship high-flyers Sheffield United.

Durham will not be repeating last year’s feat of reaching the fifth round after succumbing to a narrow 1-0 loss to Bristol City, while Brighton booked their place in Monday’s draw by beating Aston Villa 3-2.

Fourth-tier Ipswich are the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition after beating Huddersfield 4-1, while third-tier Sunderland and Championship outfits Lewes, Leicester City and Coventry United will also progress to the fifth round after picking up wins on Sunday.

The Women’s FA Cup fifth round draw will take place on Monday at 6.40pm, live on Sportsday on the BBC News Channel.