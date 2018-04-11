Young Hastings train at Villa ahead of national semi-final

Hastings United Football Club’s academy team has been training at Aston Villa’s training venue ahead of its national semi-final this afternoon (Wednesday).

The Hastings young guns are away to FC Halifax Town in the last four of the National League U19 Alliance League Cup in a match being played at Weetwood Sports Park, Leeds. Kick-off is 2pm.

They finalised their preparations for the big match by training at Bodymoor Heath Training Ground, the training base of Championship high-flyers Aston Villa, yesterday.

First team manager Chris Agutter said: “Over 100 clubs entered that competition so for Hastings to be in the semi-finals with Halifax, Chester and Boreham Wood is an incredible achievement.

“The opportunity to train at Aston Villa is great, but those opportunities have been created through the hard work of the academy staff.

“There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes and some of the work being done in the academy is top drawer.”

Hastings have won through five rounds to get to the semi-finals, beating Wealdstone, Eastleigh Whites, Boreham Wood Whites, Bromley Whites and Lewes.

Another victory in Yorkshire this afternoon would put Hastings through to a final against Chester or Boreham Wood Blues.

