Sussex Cricket League T20 Cup: Cammish hits brilliant 123 as East Grinstead cruise through

News you can trust since 1896

Carson among the wickets as Sussex check Lancashire progress

Jimmy makes a little bit of snooker history

Storey set to end at Rye

Haines half-century sets Sussex up against Lancashire

Elite runner Stacey flies flag for HY Runners in Cheshire

Sussex starlet CJ switches from karts to cars

Young Little Common footballers boosted by new sponsor

Sussex Cricket League T20 Cup: Cammish hits brilliant 123 as East Grinstead cruise through

Send all your junior sport reports and pictures to [email protected]

The team put in a good team performance last weekend, overcoming previously unbeaten Robertsbridge United 4-2. Theo Oak (3) and Boy Stevens grabbed the goals.

Sunday, 2nd May 2021, 11:30 am