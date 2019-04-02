Your chance to play in Hastings United versus Manchester United legends match

Football fans have an exciting opportunity to play in the Hastings United Legends versus Manchester United Legends match.

Two exclusive packages are on offer for the hotly-anticipated match at The Pilot Field on Sunday September 8.

The Manchester United Legends ultimate package, which costs £300, will entitle you to meet the Manchester United Legends for dinner the evening before the match, where you will be given a £25 voucher towards your meal.

See also: * Mascots wanted for Manchester United Legends’ visit to Hastings

* Manchester United Legends coming to Hastings

* Ex-Tottenham Hotspur and England superstar coming to Hastings

* Hastings United boss praises ‘professional’ performance in routine win



You will also get exclusive VIP entry to the match, the opportunity to warm up with the team and play for 20 minutes against Hastings Legends.

The Hastings United Legends ultimate package, costing £225, includes exclusive VIP entry to the match, the opportunity to warm up with the team and play for 20 minutes against Manchester United Legends.

Two of both packages are available and they will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Players must be over the age of 35.

Applications, stating your name and age, must be posted to: Hastings United Events Director, 23 Mount Road, Hastings, TN35 5LB before this Friday (April 5).

Held in conjunction with Hastings United FC, the match will be supporting St Michael’s Hospice and raising awareness of Prostate Cancer. The main sponsors are Country Furniture Barns.