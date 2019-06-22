1066 pair complete gruelling endurance event

Two stand-up paddleboarders successfully represented 1066 SUP Club in the Thames Ultra Endurance Race.

Racing from Boveney to Teddington, Bexhill-based Steven Polinski completed the 45km race in a very respectable six hours and 50 minutes.

Steven Polinski on the water

Graeme Williams, from St Leonards, completed the 75km distance, starting at Henley-on-Thames, in 10 hours and 20 minutes, finishing in second place.

Conditions were difficult with strong head winds for much of the course, 16 locks to portage and lots of wake from the many passing boats.

1066 SUP Club will be training throughout the summer for the next big event, the 92km Great Glen Challenge. Membership and training are free.

1066 SUP Club can be found on Facebook and at the soon-to-open Turtle Bay Paddleboards SUP & Surf shop opposite the Souce Park BMX venue on Hastings seafront.