600 runners expected for popular Hastings race

The 14th annual running of the Hastings Runners 5 Mile Road Race will take place tomorrow (Sunday).

The race will start from outside Hastings Town Hall at 10.30am and runners will head out on to the seafront before finishing back at the town hall.

As a premier race in the county and a Sussex Grand Prix event, it will attract a host of top class runners from inside and outside the county.

Hastings Half Marathon runner-up Gary Foster, of Hastings Athletic Club, has entered and will be bidding to retain his title.

The ladies’ field is likely to be headed by Rachael Mulvey, also of Hastings AC.

But it’s not all about the front of the field. As the course is flat, it is perfect for someone doing a first race, slower runners looking for a personal best or just out to have a gentle five-mile jog. Walkers are welcome as well.

All finishers will receive a bespoke 14th anniversary commemorative medal and there will be cash prizes for the various category winners.

Entries are on track to meet the limit of 600 and the field will include seven entrants from France who are running for the Artois Sport Campus.

The deadline for online entry, which can be made via www.nice-work.org.uk, is midnight tomorrow (Saturday).

Runners can enter on the day at an increased price - if spaces are available. Competitors are advised to arrive early enough on race day to collect their race number.

Held in memory of former Hastings Runners member Keith Chandler, all race proceeds will again go to St Michael’s Hospice and to date the race has contributed in excess of £55,000.

A race spokesman said: “Thanks go to main sponsor Priory Meadow Shopping Centre and all businesses, individuals and, most importantly, the many runners that continue to support the race.”