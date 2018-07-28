Ace Emma helps England to British title glory

Bowls talent Emma Cooper helped England to victory in an international competition last weekend.

The Staplecross-based player was a member of the successful Bowls England team in the British Isles Women’s Bowls Council (BIWBC) Junior International Series at Royal Leamington Spa.

Emma Cooper delivers a wood at the British Isles Women's Bowls Council (BIWBC) Junior International Series.

It was the ninth consecutive year that England have won the home nations competition, which also involves Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

Cooper, of Worthing Pavilion Bowls Club, played in a rink alongside Ruby Hill (Lincolnshire), Morgan Merryweather (Berkshire) and Vicky Room (Buckinghamshire).

In the first session, England beat Ireland 102-57 and Scotland defeated Wales 91-59. In session two, England overcame Wales 113-54 and Scotland saw off Ireland 96-51.

Two victories each for England and Scotland on Saturday set up a ‘winner-takes-all’ game between the two nations on Sunday morning.

England held a narrow advantage for much of the early stages of the game, with Scotland taking the lead briefly during the middle.

The England girls dug deep throughout the second half to win overall by 20 shots, 78-58. The victory was aided by Cooper’s rink picking up 15 shots to Scotland’s one over the last seven ends to win 29-12.

On Sunday afternoon, Cooper teamed up with Merryweather to compete in the BIWBC Junior Pairs Championship.

They defeated Ireland 27-8 in their first game before losing out to Scotland in the final.

This is the fourth time that 21-year-old Cooper has represented England in this championship.

