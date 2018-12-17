Alfred Dunhill Championship: Ben Evans achieves top five finish

Golf star Ben Evans achieved one of his best ever results on the European Tour at the weekend.

The Staplecross-based professional finished tied fifth in the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek CC in South Africa.

Evans finished alongside former Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson on eight-under-par after carding four sub-par rounds.

The 32-year-old began with back-to-back two-under-par rounds of 70. The first contained four birdies and two bogeys, and the second featured six birdies, including three in a row from the seventh, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Evans carded a one-under-par third round 71 on Saturday. Six birdies, including four in a row from the 11th, and two bogeys in his first 14 holes took him to eight-under-par for the tournament before a bogey on the 16th and double bogey on the 18th dropped him back.

He climbed seven places up the leaderboard following a closing three-under-par 69 on Sunday. An eagle at the par five second and a birdie at the sixth took him out in 32 before birdies at the 14th and 15th were offset by bogeys on the 11th and 17th.

The result leaves Evans 16th in the early stages of the season-long Race to Dubai standings as the European Tour breaks for the festive season.

It’s been a fine end to 2018 for Evans, who earned his 2019 European Tour card in nerve-shredding fashion at the Qualifying School last month.