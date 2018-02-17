Belinda to compete on big fight undercard

An accomplished boxer from Hastings is set to make her professional debut on the George Groves versus Chris Eubank jnr undercard.

Belinda Skinner, who represented Hastings West Hill Boxing Club for several years during her amateur career, will be in action at the Manchester Arena today (Saturday) night.

Skinner won the National ABA Championship class C 54kg female title in 2013 - less than a year after taking up the sport.

She also won two titles at the Haringey Box Cup - Europe’s largest amateur boxing tournament - and received the Sussex ABA best senior novice boxer prize for the 2013/14 season.

An extremely fit and strong boxer, Skinner now trains in London and stays in the capital during the week, but still keeps in contact with West Hill.

West Hill coach Dave Bishop said: “She’s a good prospect and she’s doing really well in her training. She’s come up to see us a couple of times and we keep close if we can. We’re right behind her and hopefully she can produce the goods.”

To sponsor her, email Respond3.0hastings@gmail.com

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)