BetVictor Masters: Rob Cross set to begin 2019 campaign

Rob Cross will be in Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) tournament action for the first time in 2019 tonight (Saturday).

The former world champion from St Leonards will take on Joe Cullen in round one of the BetVictor Masters at The Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes.

The opening televised event of the year sees 16 of the top 17 players on the PDC order of merit battling it out over three days for the £60,000 top prize.

See also: * World Darts Championship: Rob Cross beaten by Luke Humphries

* Premier League Darts: Rob Cross to face Peter Wright on opening night

* Rob Cross beats Phil Taylor to win world title



World number two Cross will begin his bid for glory against 15th-ranked Cullen, who overturned a 6-1 deficit to beat him at the European Championship during the autumn.

It will be Cross’s first appearance in a PDC event since his surprise last 16 defeat to Luke Humphries at the William Hill World Darts Championship in late December.

Cross versus Cullen is the second of four matches during tonight’s session, which will start at 7pm. The winners of tonight’s and last night’s first round games will progress to the quarter-finals tomorrow afternoon, with the semi-finals and final tomorrow evening.