Bexhill ace clocks country’s fastest time this year

A hot prospect from Bexhill has clocked the fastest 400m hurdles time in the UK by an under-17 athlete this year.

Pyers Lockwood defied windy conditions to clock a superb time of 55.89 seconds in the London Inter Clubs Challenge (LICC) yesterday (Sunday).

The 16-year-old’s time during his victory at Allianz Park in north-west London was nearly three seconds inside the English Schools’ qualifying time of 58.50s.

See also: * Hastings & Rother ace completes tough sea swim event

* Bexhill up to third after continuing perfect home record

* Hastings’ bid for back-to-back wins thwarted by rain



That performance was Lockwood’s second PB in as many days after clocking 56.39 at the South East Schools’ Inter-County Championships in Erith on Saturday.

Representing Sussex Schools against athletes from Kent, Surrey, Hampshire and Middlesex, he managed to stay in control after a slow start by his standards to cross the line first.

The previous weekend, Lockwood took the title in the Sussex Schools’ Athletics Championships at K2 Crawley, beating the best athletes from schools across the county.

His next competition will be the English Schools’ Athletic Association 2019 Track and Field Championship in Birmingham on July 12-13.

Not only is it one of the biggest athletics competitions in the UK, but it’s also the fourth largest in the world.

Lockwood featured in Observer Sport last month for winning three under-17 gold medals and one silver at the 2019 Sussex County Track & Field Championships, also in Crawley.

His recent success has come despite having to combine training six days per week (on the track and in the gym) with taking his GCSE exams at Claverham Community College in Battle.

Lockwood trains at the Withdean Stadium in Brighton and at Eastbourne Sports Park as a member of the Eastbourne Rovers club.