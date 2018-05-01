Bexhill ace gets England call-up

Bowls talent Ajay Morphett has been selected to represent the England under-18 indoor team for the third year running.

The 16-year-old from Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club was this week named in the England team for the British Isles Indoor Bowls Council (BIIBC) Mixed U18 International Series.

Morphett will play in the singles and skip the triples team at Newport IBC, Wales, on October 13-14. He has won the singles competition for the past two years.

Morphett took part in the England trial at Rugby IBC on Sunday along with 14-year-old clubmate Maesi Ramsay, who played well in her first trial and gained experience from it.

Morphett retained the Sussex County IBA pairs championship with his dad Rob last month and they reached the national finals in the family pairs competition after winning the area final.

