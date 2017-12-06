Bexhill ace loses out to former world champ

Jimmy Robertson’s progress at the UK Snooker Championship was halted by a former world champion last night (Tuesday).

The Bexhill potter was beaten 6-3 by world number six Shaun Murphy in round three of the sport’s second biggest event at the York Barbican.

It was a good quality contest on the whole, with Murphy knocking in five breaks over 50 and Robertson four.

Murphy took the opening frame despite a run of 56 from world number 37 Robertson. A 68 gave Murphy the second and although Robertson clinched the third with an 83, Murphy fashioned an 88 in the fourth for a 3-1 interval lead.

Robertson claimed the first two frames after the resumption to level at 3-3, potting a terrific long pink to edge the fifth and then overhauling Murphy’s opening 56 break with a marvellous 90 clearance in the sixth.

The 31-year-old Robertson scored just 11 points in the next two frames, though, as Murphy compiled breaks of 93 and 60 to go 5-3 up.

Robertson was close to securing frame nine, but broke down on a run of 55 and Murphy, winner of the recent Champion of Champions tournament, conjured up an outstanding clearance to pinch it on the black.

Robertson previously saw off Maltese cueman Alex Borg 6-1 in round one before coming from 5-3 down to scrape past veteran Scottish player Alan McManus 6-5 in round two.