Bexhill and Rye set for derby tussle

The cricketers of Bexhill and Rye will go head-to-head at The Polegrove today (Saturday).

Both teams will be seeking a positive reaction to disappointing 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Two results last weekend.

Bexhill lost by 15 runs away to Portslade as they were bowled out for 193, having been 159-4 at one stage, chasing a victory target of 209.

Their captain Johnathan Haffenden admitted ‘we messed up massively’ and felt his team should have won the game.

Rye were bowled out for 88 to lose by 122 runs at home to Brighton & Hove seconds.

The run chase never got going and a failure to compile a partnership of any magnitude was the downfall.

The only batsman to offer any resistance was Mickey Toomey (25) as Rye were bundled out for a highly disappointing score.

Bexhill lie sixth in the early league table, with Rye seventh.

Play will get underway from 12.30pm at The Polegrove.