Bexhill Cricket Club celebrate success at end of season awards

Bexhill Cricket Club celebrated their successes at the end of season awards dinner last month.

Hosted by Cooden Beach Golf Club, everyone had a thoroughly enjoyable evening, which was spent celebrating the successes of teams and individuals across the season.

Some members of the 3rd XI also attended the Sussex Cricket League Awards Dinner, at Hove on the 1st November, where they collected their trophy for winning Sussex Cricket League Division 9 East.

Ian Harvey also picked up an award on the evening for finishing as leading wicket taker in Sussex Cricket League Division 11 East (South), having taken an incredible 39 wickets for the 4th XI.

Award winners: Players’ Player – Cameron Burgon, Clubman of the Year – Adam Smith, Sprit of Cricket – Callum Phillimore, Most Improved Player – Alex Murray, Supporters’ Player – Cameron Burgon, Most 6s – Gary Wicks, Junior Clubman of the Year – Ali Kent, Best Performance in the Sussex Junior Cricket Festival – Oli van Noort.