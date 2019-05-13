Bexhill defeat Hastings in early season derby

Bexhill Cricket Club’s first team ran out comfortable winners in a local derby at home to Hastings Priory seconds.

Five wickets from Stuart Collier helped Bexhill to a seven-wicket victory over their neighbours in 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, a below strength Priory side was all out for 117 in 34.1 overs at The Polegrove.

The visitors found themselves 20-3 at one stage, with Collier picking up all three wickets as he continued the fine form he showed in the previous weekend’s defeat at Crawley Eagles.

Alex Coyle and Sujith Perera staged a partial recovery by adding 36 for the fourth wicket only Collier to strike twice in consecutive balls, firstly bowling Coyle for 32, to complete his five-for.

Perera soldiered on and young Seaver Cowley offered support with 12 until the latter became the first of Eddie Lemmon’s two victims with the score 85.

Priory advanced into three figures without further loss only for wickets seven and eight to fall within two runs of each other, firstly to Lemmon and then Chris Deeprose.

Deeprose went on to end Perera’s gallant 35 to leave Priory 115-9 and he wrapped up the innings with his third wicket just two runs later.

Collier finished with 5-20 from nine overs, Lemmon 2-37 from nine and Deeprose 3-22 from 8.1. The only extras, incidentally, came in the form of 23 wides.

Joe Adams struck an early blow for Priory with Bexhill on just six in reply, but a second wicket stand of 59 between Johnathan Haffenden and Shawn Johnson effectively put the outcome beyond doubt.

Johnson was bowled by Adam Page for 24 and Haffenden was trapped leg before to Jack Stapley for 41 off just 39 deliveries with Bexhill on 84.

But fourth wicket pair Cameron Burgon (39 not out from 40 deliveries) and Andrew Hodd (6 not out) took Bexhill past the winning post in 20.3 overs.