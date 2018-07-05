Bexhill riders battle it out in London Series

The Jumpclub team, which trains at the Sidley BMX Track, had a contingent of 20 riders at round four of the London BMX Race Series.

The group, which included several novices in their first season of racing, was among a field of 213 riders battling each other, the track and the heat at the Greenwich BMX Day on Sunday.

The novice ranks included James Fisher and Sonny Duly, who competed well all day in the under-7s group. Duly progressed to a seventh place finish in his B final.

Trixie Winchester finished a fantastic fourth in the 8-10 female A final against older riders, while Luke Chapman and Oliver Wood represented the club in the 8-9 years category with Wood finishing fourth in his B final.

The highlights of the day were Kieron Wood winning the 10-11 class and Kai Harmer winning the 12-13 class. Wood now sits top of the series rankings and has a great chance to take the overall series win - if he keeps up this pace and determination.

Oliver Marker took fifth the 12-13 class - an incredible result considering this is his first season of racing. Excellent progression from this promising rider.

Jack Massey suffered a tough crash in his final, leaving him with a last place finish when he would have placed much higher. A great achievement nonetheless considering he is up against older competition in his 14-16 final.

The 17-plus years class featured three Jumpclub-based racers who all progressed to their A final. Stephen Winchester took a crash in his qualifiers, but battled back to an overall third place.

Pete Harmer performed outstandingly to finish runner-up in his very first race, while Jason Fassbender failed to capitalise on his scorching starts and finished a creditable fourth.

In the expert rankings, Daisy Battam finished a solid fifth in her A final. In the 8-9 years class, Zachary ‘Speedball’ Tier finished eighth after crashing and one of the youngest in the class, Oliver Orr, finished fifth in the A final.

Joe Smith and Ike Duly came seventh and fourth respectively in the 10-11 class A final, while Syd Battam and the younger riders, Tim Fassbender and Sam Orr, fought hard in the knockout stages. Keith Duly took the win in the 17 years-plus class.

The Sidley-based team now sits fifth in the club rankings, just ahead of Merton Saints BMX Club and the hosts Greenwich BMX. Nineteen clubs are competing in the series.

