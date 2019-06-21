Bexhill set for ‘big one’ against league leaders

Bexhill Cricket Club captain Johnathan Haffenden is expecting ‘a good game of cricket’ against table-topping opposition.

Third-placed Bexhill will travel to 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East leaders Seaford tomorrow (Saturday).

Haffenden said: “It’s a big one. We’re confident, they look pretty confident and on paper it should be a good game of cricket. We’re just enjoying what we’re doing; it’s a very good place to be still at the moment.”

Bexhill trail Seaford by 33 points having won four of their seven matches to date, albeit only one out of four away from home. Seaford have won six of their seven outings.

Andrew Hodd is unavailable, while Eddie Lemmon looks to have made his farewell appearance after securing a new job at an estate agents which means working on Saturdays.

“He’s bowled very well for us,” said Haffenden, of a player who has taken 14 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, in seven first team league games this season.

Chris Deeprose is set to return after missing last weekend’s victory at home to Rottingdean and Bexhill hope to have Richard Harrison available.

Haffenden, meanwhile, praised a ‘good all-round’ display against Rottingdean.

Bexhill bowled Rottingdean out for 116, after they were 66-9 at one stage, before going on to complete a seven-wicket win.

Haffenden said: “We played pretty good all-round cricket. We bowled very well and managed to keep them so well restricted. It wasn’t until 10 and 11 came out they started playing shots.

“The wicket was just a bit slow and soft, and if you bowled in the right place, it was quite hard to get away. It was pretty perfect, everything went to plan. We fielded well too.”

Liam Bryant and Cameron Burgon then put Bexhill well on the way to victory with an opening partnership of 69 in reply.

“Liam set up well up top and everyone else chipped in,” added Haffenden. “We had a little wobble, but nothing too bad. We were only three down. It was very good.”

1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East standings (all played 7 matches): 1 Seaford 183pts, 2 Preston Nomads II 176, 3 BEXHILL 150, 4 Portslade 134, 5 RYE 124, 6 Brighton & Hove II 114, 7 Crawley Eagles 103, 8 Eastbourne II 93, 9 Rottingdean 88, 10 HASTINGS PRIORY II 57.