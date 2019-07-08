Bexhill stay second after comprehensive victory

Bexhill CC captain Jon Haffenden said that it was a good performance all round as Bexhill stayed second after beating Crawley Eagles CC in the First Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East.

On a pitch where runs are expected, Crawley opened the batting with a respectable 179 runs from their 45 overs, but in reply it only took 28 overs, with just two wickets falling, for Bexhill to chase down their target.

About the game, Haffenden said: “I feel like from both sides we carried out what we needed to win the game. It was a good first half with the ball, Polgrove is always an easy ground to score runs on because of its quick outfield so happy to keep them down to 170, and then to knock it off two down is a pretty good job done.”

Shawn Johnson top scored for Bexhill with the bat with 69 not out, as well as getting two wickets, but Ryan Tomkinson’s bowling figures of 4-18 from four overs were crucial in getting the win and getting bowling points for the team.

Haffenden said: “It was crucial in terms of the game, but it was also crucial that it was good on the points level as well, he bowled well and it was crucial all round to be fair.”

With Bexhill sitting in second in the league, they’ll be hoping to continue to win games to have a chance at catching Preston Nomads CC who are currently sat in first place.

“We’ve just got to keep playing the cricket that we are playing. We’re patient, we put pressure on teams and we’re confident when we go out to bat” Haffenden said about their chances of catching top spot.

He continued: “As long as we can keep doing what we are doing well, then don’t worry about anyone else and we should keep winning games.”

Bexhill face bottom of the table Hastings Second XI at the weekend, as they look for yet another victory.