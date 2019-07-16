Bexhill stay second as Burgon hits unbeaten century

Bexhill CC captain Jon Haffenden praised the team's batting performance as they remained second in Division Three East after beating Hastings & St Leonards 2nd XI and increasing their winning run to five games.

Hastings scored 227-4 in their 45 overs but a superb batting performance from Cameron Burgon helped Bexhill reach their target in just 25 overs.

Burgon was the pick of the batters, scoring an unbeaten 124 and Haffenden was quick to praise the batsman.

He said: “He was superb. He was top draw, everything we’ve asked from him this season he’s stood up and done, that’s his third hundred of the season, he’s in top form and he’s been brilliant for us.”

Although they batted well, Haffenden wasn’t happy with the way the team bowled. He said: “We started very poorly and very sloppy, we probably underestimated them and didn’t show them the respect they deserve, which cost us in our bowling and fielding side.

“We lost focus to start with, which showed as they got too many runs and we didn’t take enough wickets. If we have that attitude again we might come unstuck against a stronger team.”

Bexhill remain second as they try and continue to catch Preston Nomads at the top of the league and when asked what they can do to keep the pressure on them, Haffenden said: “We’ve just got to continue what we’re doing. We’ve played some good cricket, we all know our roles, we know what we’re doing and we’ve just got to make sure we concentrate on us.”

Bexhill face relegation strugglers Portslade on Saturday as they look to make it six wins in a row.