Bexhill stay top after depleted squad shines

Bexhill Rowing Club remains top of the Coast Amateur Rowing Association league table after the third regatta of the summer.

Bexhill saw their advantage over second-placed Shoreham trimmed slightly from 34 points to 28 following the Brighton Regatta on Sunday.

But a depleted squad of only 23 rowers - compared to the 52 at the previous two regattas - put in some outstanding performances to secure 72 points to Shoreham’s 78.

Highlights of the day came form the junior and senior men. With the senior men picking up three wins in fours, pairs and sculls, Mark Mitchell completed another triple, showing age is no barrier to performing at a high level.

The Bexhill crew of Will Knapp, Martyn Matt, Lewis Sealy and Harry Rumary took an early lead in the men’s junior four and pushed Worthing RC all the way before narrowly missing out on victory by half a length.

Full results: men’s junior sculls 2nd (Martyn Matt), 4th; men’s senior sculls 1st (Mark Mitchell), 3rd, 4th, 5th; men’s junior pairs (Will Knapp & Matt) 3rd; ladies’ senior pairs 6th; men’s senior pairs 1st (Mitchell & Kieran Cahill), 2nd & 6th; ladies’ senior fours 3rd (Jess Plail, Hannah Heggie, Molly Gransden, Abbie Little); men’s junior/senior fours 4th & 5th; men’s junior fours 2nd (Will Knapp, Matt, Lewis Sealy, Harry Rumary); vet 40 fours 5th; vet 50 fours 4th; men’s senior fours 1st (Mitchell, Cahill, Doug Holdaway, Dan Renner), 3rd, 4th.

Bexhill Rowing Club will head to Dover for round four tomorrow (Saturday).

The club’s website is currently under development and will be updated soon, but the contact forms still work so anyone interested in rowing should contact the club via bexhillrowingclub.co.uk

The club takes new members from age 14 upwards, no experience necessary.

Hastings Rowing Club fielded a masters 50+ four of Paul Heskett, Tim Ash, Alan Bates and Paul Knight, with Eloise Knight coxing, at the same event.

The Hastings crew couldn’t take their own boat so just travelled with a set of blades on a car and had to borrow a boat from Deal RC.

Despite making several mistakes and never settling with the boat, Hastings managed to finish second.

