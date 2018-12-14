Cathy Bargh wins two medals at English Championship

Badminton ace Cathy Bargh won a pair medals at the 24th English National Masters Championship 2018.

The Sedlescombe-based talent was victorious in the over-55 women’s singles and a runner-up in the women’s doubles at Hertfordshire Sports Village, Hatfield.

Bargh retained her singles title after winning all five of her matches. She started off by topping group A with three straight sets wins out of three, defeating Kerry Mullen 21-11, 21-6, Kay Armer 21-8, 21-4 and Mandy Holland 21-5, 21-10.

See also: * World Darts Championship: Rob Cross wins thriller against Jeffrey De Zwaan

* Cathy triumphs in international competition

* Hastings United boss: ‘We gave up’ in defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion



The number one seed then saw off group B runner-up Launa Eyles 21-11, 21-6 in the semi-finals before overcoming group B winner and second seed Linda Wood 22-20, 21-10 in the final.

Bargh and Viv Gillard (Essex) were the top seeds in the doubles, and they duly topped group B with three victories out of three.

They outgunned Linda McCallan and Susan Tooke 21-7, 21-11, Lynda Beer and Mullen 21-9, 21-7, and Ann Jenkins and Wood 21-16, 14-21, 21-10.

Bargh and Gillard then achieved a hard-fought 19-21, 21-13, 21-17 semi-final success against group B runners-up Sue Coulson and Pauline Williams, but were edged out 18-21, 19-21 in the final by second seeds Chris Summers and Tracy Walker.

The results put Bargh - and Gillard - in a great position to be selected to represent England at the 2019 World Senior Championships in Poland.

And by virtue of being a national champion, Bargh has earned selection to play for England against Scotland at the 2019 McCoig Trophy match in York.

2018 has been another splendid year for Bargh, whose many successes include winning a singles silver medal at the European Seniors Badminton Championships in Spain and singles gold at the 102nd All England Seniors Open Championships

Bargh is a professional badminton coach at Summerfields Leisure Centre, where pay and play badminton badminton sessions are available mornings, afternoons, evenings and weekends. She wished to thank Freedom Leisure for its ongoing support.