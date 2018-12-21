Christmas Pudding Dash: 400 runners expected for festive race

Runners set off at the start of last year's Christmas Pudding Dash. Picture by Justin Lycett
More than 400 runners are expected to take part in the 13th Christmas Pudding Dash tomorrow (Saturday).

The multi-terrain festive race will take place over the undulating fields and trails surrounding the village of Pett.

The runners will set off from near Pett Village Hall at 10.30am. On-the-day entry will be possible by heading to the registration area in the village hall.

The course will include plenty of mud and hills to ensure runners earn their Christmas puddings and other festive goodies. All finishers will receive a special commemorative festive medal and a glass of warming mulled wine.

The event is suitable for experienced runners and beginners alike, and will feature chip timing. There will also be a children’s race and a two-mile fun run.

A spokesman for organisers Nice Work said: “It’s our last festive race of the year and our way of saying thank you to everyone who has supported us over the year. It promises to be a muddy festive fun filled morning.”