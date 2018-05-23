Club records broken in strong Hastings display

Several club records were broken as Hastings Athletic Club produced another strong performance at its second Southern Athletics League match of the season.

Hastings AC followed up its victory at the opening fixture in Carshalton with a provisional second place at a boiling hot Wimbledon on Sunday.

A Hastings Athletic Club hurdler at the Southern Athletics League match of the season in Wimbledon.

Jordan Pola again won the men’s 100m and 200m, and set a new under-20 club record of 11.1 seconds for the 100m, which was also an English Schools’ Championships qualifying time.

Kazuhiro Nomira broke his own masters 35 400m hurdles club record by nearly two seconds with a superb run of 57.7s.

Gary Foster was well clear of the field in the 3,000m with a time of 8:56, Kieron Booker was second on his first attempt at the 3,000m steeplechase, Jack Madden ran a quick 400m and Rhys Boorman did the 800m in 2:06.

Quite a few members of the men’s team recorded PBs, including Lewis Courtnage (high jump 1.63m and 1,500m 4:40), Isaac Elam (1,500m 4:23), Oscar Tomlinson (400m hurdles 65.7, 200m) and Reece Lincoln (800m 2:12).

The highlight for the women’s team was Stacey Clusker’s 5,000m victory in a massive PB of 17:53.

Lizzie Clarke set a new 1,500m under-20 club record of 4:43.9, which was also an English Schools’ Championship qualifying time. The in-form Clarke narrowly missed out on winning the race by 0.2 seconds to a senior woman.

Karen Murdoch broke two female vet 40 club records. She clocked 83.9 in the 400m hurdles - the same time as team-mate Alice Millea - and 5:48.8 in the 1,500m steeplechase.

Lauren Williamson and Lucy Knight ran the 100m in 14.6 and 14.7s respectively, while Evie Clements and, in particular, Maya Ramnarine clocked quick 800m times.

Clements also ran a splendid 64:00 in the 400m and Louise Nash completed the 5,000m in 18:31.

Jules Lovell achieved a massive triple jump PB of 7.22m and Jo Larkin boosted the club’s points total by contesting a number of events, ranging from the 100m hurdles to the shot, triple jump, discus and hammer.

Though slightly disappointed not to win - and they might well have done without a couple of late injuries - it was another strong team performance from Hastings AC.

A word of praise is also due for Katie Arnold for her hard work on the administration front throughout the day.

The next match is at Lewes on Saturday June 23.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)