Club records broken on fantastic night for Hastings

Two club records were broken and a host of personal best times were recorded on a fantastic night for Hastings Athletic Club.

Lizzie Clarke and Harmony Cooper broke the club records, and a number of other athletes were in fine form at the British Milers’ Club event in Brighton.

Hastings AC chairman Terry Skelton said: “I think it was the best night of athletics I’ve seen from the club. It was a fantastic night and it had a really nice buzz about it.”

Seventeen-year-old talent Clarke produced another tremendous performance to break her own women’s 3,000m club record with a time of 10 minutes exactly - 20 seconds inside the English Schools’ qualifying time.

Louise Nash (10:16) knocked 20 seconds off her PB in the same race, as did Maya Ramnarine (10:51).

Cooper clocked an under-20 women’s 800m club record with a time of 2:17, while Caitlin Millar was around half-a-second off breaking the senior women’s 800m club record.

Hastings Athletic Club duo Gary Foster (left) and George Pool at the British Milers' Club event in Brighton. Picture courtesy Terry Skelton

Millar produced a blistering last 200m to win her race in 2:14 and looks to have the potential to smash a club record which has stood for around 30 years.

Also in the 800m, Rachael Grass clocked a massive PB of 2:16 in her first track race as an adult.

Gary Foster ran a PB of 8:41 in the men’s 3,000m and in the same race 16-year-old George Pool clocked 8:49, comfortably achieving the English Schools’ qualifying standard.

Several promising youngsters went under five minutes for the 1,500m - Jonas Judah (4:32 PB), Lewis Courtnage (4:34 PB), Jonah Davis (4:44 PB), Sophie Markwick (4:53), Erika Body (4:57 PB) and Shannon Hopkins-Parry (4:58 PB).

Jack Madden won his 800m race in a PB of 2:07 and James Mountford clocked a PB of 2:08 in his first 800m race for many years. Andy Edmonds set a 3,000m PB of 11:13 in his first ever track race.

