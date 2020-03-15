Coronavirus: Hastings Half Marathon cancelled - full statement from race director

The Hastings Half Marathon race director has said the Lions Club had 'no alternative' but to cancel this year's event.

The very popular annual event was due to take place on Sunday, March 29 but due the Coronavirus outbreak it has become one of many sport events tp be cancelled.

Eric Hardwick

Hastings and Bexhill RFC's cup game v Kings College RFC was postponed because their opponents had people in self-isolation.

And Hastings United did not play as all Isthmian League fixtures were suspended.

As a gesture to all the runners who had entered the Half Marathon, all entrants will be given free entry for next year's event.

The full statement from race director Eric Hardwick MBE said: "The Hastings Lions Club,organisers of the Hastings Half Marathon, take the safety and Health of all our Entrants, Helpers and Spectators and suppliers very seriously.

"With this in mind, we have no alternative but to cancel this year's Event, and make priority for the Health of our Nation the number one consideration.

"We would still encourage runners to keep healthy, and those who are raising monies for needy causes and charities, to still try to run a 'Virtual' distance at some time to obtain your precious sponsorship for those in need.

"It is further unfortunate,that The Hastings Lions Club, will not obviously be able to donate to local needy causes nearly £70,000 that was spent in The Community last year to help those most needy.

"At this stage we would offer all entrants a completely FREE ENTRY for next year's Event on Sunday 21st March 2021

"The Health of all People is what is Important at this difficult time, and we would encourage everyone to follow Government guidelines to protect themselves and others from this dreadful virus.

"Our thanks to everyone for your valued support and understanding."