Davis wins 10-0 in World Championship Qualifiers

Snooker star Mark Davis pulled off an amazing 10-0 victory in the Betfred World Championship Qualifiers today (Sunday).

The St Leonards cueman whitewashed Michael Georgiou in round two of the qualifiers at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield and is now just one win away from a place in the event proper at The Crucible.

In fact, world number 43 Davis has dropped just one frame in his two matches at the qualifiers so far because he thrashed Sanderson Lam 10-1 in round one.

Shoot Out champion Georgiou, ranked 54th, scored 20 points or more in nine of the 10 frames, but lost the lot as an on-song Davis knocked in four sixty-plus breaks.

Davis won frame three by four points and the fourth by 13 before runs of 68, 76 and 78 gave him the next three fairly comfortably.

A Davis 63 narrowly eclipsed Georgiou’s 55 in the final frame of the morning session and Davis needed just one frame in the evening session to finish the job, clinching it 74-48.

Davis will face fans’ favourite Jimmy White or 22nd-ranked Joe Perry in the final round of the qualifiers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bexhill-based Jimmy Robertson, meanwhile, will contest his second round match against Sam Baird tomorrow. The first session starts at 10am and the second at 7pm.

World number 34 Robertson was a convincing 10-2 winner over Maltese potter Alex Borg in round one.

