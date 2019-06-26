Eastbourne Tennis Day Five in pictures: Andy Murray, Johanna Konta, Jay Clarke, Cameron Norrie and more
Day Five of the Nature Valley International took place in fine sunshine at Devonshire Park.
Here is a selection of the best images from the eagle-eyed photographers on duty.
1. Nature Valley International - Day Two
EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Andy Murray of Great Britain and Marcelo Melo of Brazil in action during their mens doubles match against Columbian pair Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah during day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 25, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) 775270853
EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Harriet Dart and Heather Watson of Great Britain in action during their womens doubles match against Nicole Melichar of USA and Kveta Peschke of Czech Republic during day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 25, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) 775270853
EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Johanna Konta of Great Britain in action during her womens singles match against Maria Sakkari of Greece during day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 25, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) 775270853