Ex-Vinehall boy offered Harlequins contract

A former Vinehall School pupil has been offered a contract at one of the country’s top rugby clubs.

Kieran Sassone has been offered a full time deal to play for Aviva Premiership giants Harlequins from June 2018.

Sassone has been part of the Harlequins junior academy for five years having been referred for trials by Vinehall rugby coach Mr Butler at the age of 13.

Although he initially played at number eight, Harlequins quickly identified him as a future prop and he has now played in two under-18 academy campaigns.

Having left Vinehall to study at Sevenoaks School, Sassone is now putting his university plans on hold to see where this exciting opportunity takes him.

A Harlequins spokesman said: “A former under-18 academy champion, Sassone has shown he has the potential to become a first team prop, and will only benefit from the tutelage of Graham Rowntree and Adam Jones.”

Vinehall School is a co-educational, independent day, boarding school and nursery for children aged 2-13. For more information, visit www.vinehallschool.com or call 01580 883090.

