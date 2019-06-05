Father and son complete 100-mile challenge

A father and son from Hastings & Rother Triathlon Club rode the Tour of Cambridge 100-mile sportive on Sunday.

Frank and David Witcombe finished the British Cycling-organised event which attracted more than 1,200 cyclists.

On closed roads, the route started from the East of England Showground and followed an undulating course, albeit with no incline bigger than 7%.

The riders passed through small, beautiful villages where the locals came out to cheer before finishing back at the showground and receiving their medals.

The weather was warm, but very windy and with a lot of the course very open, the head wind sections were tough going at times.

Club spokesman Paul Harris said: “It’s great to see both father and son taking part in the very popular road race, and doing it side by side, making even more memories together.”

The pair are now looking forward to the Chase the Sun event on Saturday June 22. This 200-mile endurance cycling challenge will start on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent and finish in Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset.

Hastings & Rother Triathlon Club welcomes people of all abilities aged 8-70 plus. For more information on Hastings & Rother Triathlon Club, visit www.hartri.co.uk