Father and son win county title for third year running

A father and son from Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club were crowned county indoor men’s pairs champions for the third year running.

Rob and Ajay Morphett completed the remarkable achievement by coming from behind to win 24-17 against Adur in a final brought forward to this Monday.

Enjoying a superb season, the Morphetts have qualified for the National Championships in several events and will feature in all the badged county finals.

The Sussex county finals will be held at Worthing Pavilion this coming Sunday and Ajay will travel to Church Gresley BC for the national under-18 finals this weekend.

Ajay Morphett was beaten 21-13 by James Brennan (Worthing Pavilion) in the Sussex under-25 singles final.

In other Egerton Park news, Mandy Carrie lost 21-15 to Eastbourne’s Pat Bain in the over-60 singles area final and teamed up with Alice Phillimore in the area pairs final, losing 16-12 to Arun.

A team of ladies from Egerton Park has qualified for the national over-50s triples finals. Doris Wickenden, Nina Allbut and Denise Hodd will head to Nottingham following a comfortable 17-7 win (after 15 ends) against Arun in the area final at Preston IBC.

In the equivalent men’s competition, the Egerton Park team of Ray Hodd, Steve Boswell and Rob Morphett lost 15-12 in a close game against Adur.

Egerton Park ladies picked up 10 points from their victory over Eastbourne in the Sussex County League. The result means they need 20 points from their last two games to pip current leaders Wealden.

Results - Egerton Park 92, Eastbourne 75: E. Rawlings, J. Crang, M. Hendle, J. Pilcher won 22-10; S. Carman, L. Irvine, N. Allbut, P. Spillane won 18-14; M. Winter, S. Willis, M. Hodd, S. Wright lost 17-20; P. Pryke, M. Adcock, D. Wickenden, M. Williams won 17-14; R. Dalby, P. Monk, S. Forward, M. Carrie won 18-17.