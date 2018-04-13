H&B almost there in survival mission

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club is almost there in its quest to avoid relegation.

Last weekend’s splendid 32-7 win at home to Lewes has left H&B seven points and two places above a Folkestone side which occupies the final London Three South East relegation spot of third-from-bottom.

That means H&B will stay up unless they lose both of their remaining two games and Folkestone win both of theirs.

H&B head coach Chris Brooks said: “We’re pretty much there, but we won’t be celebrating yet.”

H&B are away to fourth-bottom Park House tomorrow (Saturday) and fourth-placed Bromley next weekend, while Folkestone are at home to leaders Aylesford Bulls and then second-bottom Sheppey.

Influential second row Jimmy Adams is away for the remaining matches, but H&B hope to welcome back Eliot Parry, John Hanagarth and Mark Piotrowski against a Park House side which is a point below H&B having played a game more.

“We played them early in the season when they weren’t up to strength, but they’ve obviously done quite a bit of development since then,” added Brooks.

“It’s a much better scenario than travelling there knowing it’s a must win situation. The squad can be a little bit more relaxed and enjoy the game.”

For a report on the Lewes match, click here.

Standings (played 20 matches unless stated): 1 Aylesford Bulls 87pts. 2 Thanet Wanderers 79, 3 Old Dunstonians 64, 4 Bromley 63, 5 Old Williamsonians (21) 61, 6 Crowborough 54, 7 Lewes (21) 50, 8 HASTINGS & BEXHILL 49, 9 Park House (21) 48, 10 Folkestone 42, 11 Sheppey 8, 12 Crawley (21) -8.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)