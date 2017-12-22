H&B coach pleased with first part of campaign

Hastings & Bexhill head coach Chris Brooks says he’s pleased with how the rugby club has performed during the first part of the season.

H&B, who were promoted as Kent One champions last term, lie seventh in the 12-team London Three South East heading into the festive break.

H&B attack the Folkestone line.

Brooks said: “I’m pleased. It’s not been the steep learning curve that I was expecting. In past years when we’ve been up in this league we’ve found it hard going.

“We’re well prepared this time, and we have a great blend of young blood and battle-hardened veterans, and they’re gelling very, very well.”

H&B have won five and drawn one of their 12 league games so far, and all six of their defeats have been by a margin of 11 points or fewer.

“We’re playing the sort of rugby that this league demands,” continued Brooks. “The first team squad has evolved into the team they need to be in order to perform.

“Our performances against the top echelon clubs have been competitive, we’ve not really fielded an embarrassing score at all.”

H&B’s next game is away to sixth-placed Old Williamsonians, who are one point above them, on Saturday January 6. Training will continue over Christmas, but will be less intense and more fun until the turn of the year.