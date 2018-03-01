H&B embark on tough run in survival bid

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club will resume its survival mission with a run of three successive games against top four opposition.

After another blank Saturday in the London Three South East programme last weekend, H&B will return to action with an away match against Bromley this coming Saturday.

A 45-19 win at Sheppey in their last outing two weeks ago has left H&B seven points and two places above the third and final London Three South East relegation spot with five games to go.

But given their difficult upcoming run of matches, and third-bottom Folkestone’s next two home fixtures being against the two sides cast adrift at the bottom, H&B know there is still work to do.

H&B were 51-22 winners over fourth-placed Bromley in the reverse fixture on the opening day, but a far tougher assignment is on the cards this time around.

H&B head coach Chris Brooks said: “We’re one of the few teams that have beaten Bromley this season, but they weren’t at full strength and we had a very good day against them.

“They’re going to be aware of that as well and they’re really not going to want to lose to us at home so it’s going to be a tough day.

“We’ve got the measure of most of the teams in this league on our day - if the conditions suit us and we put up a good performance.”

Hastings & Bexhill’s remaining 2017/18 London Three South East fixtures: March 3 Bromley (a), March 10 Old Dunstonians (h), March 24 Thanet Wanderers (a), April 7 Lewes (h), April 14 Park House (a).

