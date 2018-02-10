H&B need ‘to start putting our game together’

Hastings & Bexhill head coach Chris Brooks admits the rugby club needs to start getting its game together as it slides closer to the drop zone.

H&B are now just two points and two places above a Park House side which occupies the third and final London Three South East relegation place.

Action from H&B's defeat to Aylesford.

Brooks said: “We’ve really got to start putting our game together. We’ve suffered a bit of a slide, but the guys are aware of the fact that they’re going to have to pull out a few big performances between now and the end of the season.”

H&B have lost three of their four games in 2018 and the last two of them have been their heaviest two defeats of the season.

Last weekend’s 29-5 reverse against Aylesford Bulls was compounded by the two sides immediately below, Folkestone and Park House, both winning.

“There’s not a single thing I can really put my finger on,” continued Brooks. “Attendance and quality at training have been good, and we’ve not really had major disruption in personnel. We’ve got some improving to do and we hope to do that over the next couple of weeks.”

There are no fixtures in the league this weekend, but H&B will return to action next weekend with a must win game away to a second-bottom Sheppey team which has won just once all season. Folkestone and Park House will face each other.