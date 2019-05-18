Harlequins ace visits school near Hastings

Girls at Buckswood School enjoyed a coaching session with a player from one of the top women’s clubs in the country.

Ellie Miles, who plays for Premier 15s outfit Harlequins Ladies, paid a visit to the Guestling-based school on Wednesday.

A scrum-half or winger, Miles started playing rugby at Tunbridge Wells RFC and coached rugby at her own school, Tunbridge Wells Girls’ Grammar School, before joining Harlequins.

The Buckswood girls’ rugby team has been excited for her to come to the school, with some of the girls looking to further their own careers in the future.

Miles put the girls through their paces with a number of skill-based games for a couple of hours before being presented with a Buckswood rugby top.

Kit Claughton, head of rugby at Buckswood, said: “The session was a great experience for the girls and certainly helped them visualise their goals by learning about Ellie’s path into rugby. The school would like to thank Ellie for her excellent coaching session.”

The Buckswood girls hope to enter a touch tournament at Tunbridge Wells RFC next month.