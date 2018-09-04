Hastings ace clocks country’s fastest time

A Hastings Athletic Club young talent clocked the fastest 10k time in the country by an under-20 athlete this year.

Lizzie Clarke ran a phenomenal time of 35 minutes and 52 seconds over a testing course to finish first lady and third overall at the bbb10k in Battle on Sunday.

The 17-year-old hot prospect also broke the ladies’ course record by well over a minute-and-a-half and the Hastings AC senior ladies’ 10k record by 22 seconds.

Hastings AC chairman Terry Skelton said: “I think she could go a long way, she’s a bit special. She’s just getting better by the week. She’s put on four kilos (in weight), and she’s just getting stronger and stronger.”

Clarke led a Hastings AC one-two-three in the ladies’ standings, with Rachael Grass second and Jenna French third.

The club also took second place in the men’s event via Ben McCallion as Matt Edmonds, of Hastings Runners, triumphed in a superb time of 34 minutes and 40 seconds.

Some 85 Hastings Runners took part in all. Leo Cacciatore put in another stellar performance to finish sixth in 37:04, while Jake Bourne, Andy Lee, Darren Barzee, Paul Burchett and Graeme Grass all finished inside the top 25 with strong runs.